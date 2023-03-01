University of Nottingham: Van-Tam to step down
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is stepping down from a university role he took on a year ago.
England's former deputy chief medical officer took up the role as pro-vice-chancellor for the faculty of medicine and health sciences at the University of Nottingham in January 2022.
The university has said he will instead take on a new part-time role as senior strategy adviser in Medicine.
Prof Van-Tam said the last year had been a "whirlwind of activity".
"The last ten months have been a true whirlwind of activity and the mission given to me was to be the catalyst for many of these changes," he said.
"I am genuinely confident that a new leadership team is now assembling, with the right sense of values and purpose, real focus, and a true grasp of the mission.
"The truth of the matter is that I'm not ready to leave, but I will be eligible for my NHS pension in less than 12 months and this mission of ours is a marathon, not a sprint, that will need fresh legs for some time to come."
The university said Prof Van-Tam had led significant changes during his interim appointment, particularly in the School of Medicine, to transform its leadership and improve culture.
Vice-chancellor Prof Shearer West said a search for his replacement was under way.
He said: "Jonathan's positive impact on the faculty for medicine and health sciences has been immense and this new role will enable him to provide continuity for the leadership and reforms he has set down for the School of Medicine.
"Jonathan's connections and influence in government, the NHS and the medicine and healthcare industries will continue to prove invaluable to the university's significant and growing interests in these areas and I look forward to continuing to work with him closely."