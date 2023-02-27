Nottingham: Woman suffers broken spine after being hit by car
- Published
A woman was left with a fractured spine and a broken arm after she was knocked down at a pedestrian crossing.
Emergency services were called to Western Boulevard, Nottingham, shortly before 12:00 GMT on 26 January.
The woman was on a pedestrian crossing near The Crown pub at the time of the crash.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or those who may have video footage to come forward.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said the victim "suffered some very serious injuries" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.