Nottingham gym fight sees three hurt and five arrests
- Published
Five men have been arrested after a "large-scale disturbance" broke out at a Nottingham city centre gym.
Police were called to The Gym, in Trinity Square, at about 18:30 GMT on Monday, to reports of a brawl.
One man was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while two others later attended for minor injuries, officers said.
Five men, aged 21, 25, 32, 36 and 46, have been arrested overnight on suspicion of affray.
Detectives said they were analysing CCTV footage from the gym and have appealed for witnesses or anyone who has mobile phone footage to come forward.
