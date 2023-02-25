'Whole system fault' halts Nottingham tram network
- Published
All of Nottingham's tram services were stopped earlier when the network suffered a power fault.
Just after 10:30 GMT on Saturday, Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said services had been suspended due to a "whole system fault".
The operator said Nottingham City Transport (NCT) buses would be accepting tram tickets and passes.
It follows disruption on Wednesday, when a significant issue prevented any trams operating until after 07:00.
At 11:17, NET reported some services had been restored, including those between Hucknall and Royal Centre, and Phoenix Park to Royal Centre.
A NET spokesperson said the fault was being investigated but it was not thought to be connected to the disruption earlier in the week.
NET has apologised for the inconvenience to its customers.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.