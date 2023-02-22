Steven Fowler: Driver, 74, who killed pedestrian sentenced
A motorist who killed a pedestrian has been given a three-year driving ban.
Steven Fowler, 44, was walking on a zebra crossing when he was run over in Wharf Road, Retford, at about 18:55 GMT on 14 February last year, and the father-of-three died two days later.
Margaret Atkinson, from Clarborough, admitted causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
The 74-year-old was also fined £734 after being sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
In a statement released through Nottinghamshire Police, Mr Fowler's wife Amanda said her husband's death "has had a huge impact on the whole family".
"Even though he was a laid-back and very quiet man, our house feels so quiet and empty without him," she said.
"He was the best dad and would always put his children first."
Mr Fowler served in the RAF - including spells in Iraq and Afghanistan - before working as a security guard and then becoming a full-time carer for his wife, who has cerebral palsy.
"Now I am reliant on my parents and teenage children for help," she added.