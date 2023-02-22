East Midlands Airport: Man jailed after £1m cannabis haul seized
- Published
A man has been jailed after a haul of cannabis worth up to £1m was intercepted at East Midlands Airport.
The consignment - delivered from an address in Los Angeles, California - had been destined for an address in Hucknall Road, Sherwood.
It contained 260 bags of cannabis and had a total weight of 153kg, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Curtis Campbell, 31, was jailed for four years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Border Force officers seized the delivery, the contents of which were described as "machinery for dry cleaning", on 12 November 2022.
Four days later, they raided a home in Hucknall Road, Sherwood where Campbell, of Oulton Lodge, Top Valley, Nottingham, was arrested.
He was later charged with being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug, supplying of a Class B drug and producing a Class B drug.
The charges cover the seizure of another parcel containing 530g of cannabis, with a potential street value of up to £4,500, at Coventry International Hub on 2 May 2022.
He pleaded guilty to all of the offences.
Det Con Ben Grayson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I'm delighted our operations have resulted in a drug dealer being stopped in his tracks and brought to justice, as well as an extremely large quantity of drugs he intended for onward supply being taken off the streets, reducing harm caused to others and stopping the funding of organised crime."
