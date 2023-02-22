Nottingham trams disruption after radio communication fault
- Published
Tram services in Nottingham are experiencing widespread disruption due to a "significant issue".
Operator NET Trams earlier said no services were running in the city while a network-wide radio communications fault persisted.
Limited services have since resumed, but travellers have been told to expect delays across the network.
Tram tickets can be used on the NCT Yellow, Orange and Navy line buses, the operator said.
A NET spokesperson said: "We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this and apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"We urge customers to check social media for updates."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.