Nottingham schoolgirl rapist who stabbed man in street fight jailed
- Published
A man who repeatedly raped a schoolgirl has been jailed for 19 years.
Nottinghamshire Police said Solomon Campbell was arrested after the girl came forward to police.
The 34-year-old, of Bath Street, Nottingham, was found guilty of three counts of raping a child and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
He had pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm over a stabbing in St Ann's in March last year.
A 22-year-old suffered "serious injuries", police said.
Solomon - who as well as a custodial term will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register for life - was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Det Con Kate Walters, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Campbell is a violent child rapist who could very easily have ended a man's life in a senseless street fight.
"The young victim in this case showed immense courage not only in coming forward to report what happened to her, but also by having the bravery to stand up during a crown court trial to explain what happened to her to a judge and jury."
