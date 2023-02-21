Nottinghamshire dad to cycle 600 miles in memory of wife
An author whose wife died in 2018, hours after she had given birth to their son, is to cycle 600 miles (965km) in her memory.
Ric Hart, who lives in Misterton in Nottinghamshire, aims to cycle the distance on his indoor exercise bike in March in tribute to his wife Jade.
Mr Hart plans to raise money for the Children's Bereavement Centre in Newark.
The charity has been contacted for a comment.
Mr Hart, who has published several children's books about the family's loss, said he planned to complete the challenge by cycling about 30 miles (48km) a day, Monday to Friday.
He said he was "so proud" of how far his son had come "and the beautiful boy he is growing up to be".
"All the proceeds raised will go to the Children's Bereavement Centre in Newark, which I have worked with before with my children's bereavement books.
"I hope I can raise as much as possible," he added.
"Alongside my busy life, 30 miles every day is achievable."
