Saxondale: Police and fire service investigate hay bale blaze
A joint police and fire investigation has been launched into the cause of a large fire at a Nottinghamshire farm.
Fire crews attended the blaze where a number of hay bales were on fire at the site in Oatfield Lane, in Saxondale, at about 19:00 GMT on Friday.
Nottinghamshire Police said fire crews will remain at the site over the next few days to ensure the fire is completely out.
Officers are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry, the force added.
Anyone who witnessed the fire or has any information has been urged to contact the police.
