Mapperley man charged after six stabbed in separate attacks
A man has been charged after six people were stabbed in separate attacks.
Nottinghamshire Police said the first victim was assaulted in Blyth Street, in St Ann's, Nottingham, on 8 February.
Other people were hurt around George Street, Byron Street, Rosemary Street and Wood Street, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, between 11 and 12 February.
A 19-year-old man, from Mapperley, has been charged with six counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Nottinghamshire Police said he remained in police custody and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
