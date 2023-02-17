Top Valley: Four men convicted after guns found in flat
Four men have been found guilty of possessing guns and drugs following a raid at a flat in Nottingham.
Callum Arthur, 29, Ramari Blackwood, 23, Tobias Holmes, 33, and James King, 65, were arrested after police searched a home in March 2021.
They found Class A drugs, several slam guns, shotgun cartridges, ammunition and a handgun in the Coxmoor Court flat in Top Valley.
The men were convicted after a two-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
Nottinghamshire Police said detectives arrested Holmes, who lived at the address, and King during the raid, and linked DNA found on metal poles in the property to Arthur and Blackwood.
Holmes was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate.
Arthur, of HMP Nottingham, Blackwood, of HMP Ranby, and King, of Townsend Court, Bestwood, were all found guilty of possession of a prohibited firearm.
They were remanded in custody to await sentencing on 10 March.
