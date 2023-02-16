Newark: Homes evacuated and businesses shut due to gas leak
Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes and businesses have been forced to close after a gas leak in a Nottinghamshire town.
Police said about 30 homes were evacuated following the leak in Northern Road in Newark on Thursday.
Residents living in Stanley Street were told to leave their homes, the force said.
Police and the fire service urged people to avoid the area while work to repair the leak took place.
