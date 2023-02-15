Linda Davis: Electric scooter rider, 14, admits causing woman's death
A 14-year-old boy has admitted causing the death of a woman while riding a privately-owned electric scooter.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, hit Linda Davis on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, on 2 June.
The 71-year-old grandmother died six days later in hospital.
At Nottingham Magistrates' Court, he pleaded guilty to causing death by driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
The teenager, from Nottinghamshire, also admitted causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured and is due to be sentenced on 8 March.
District Judge Leo Pyle granted bail until his next court appearance, with a condition to co-operate with the authorities prior to the hearing.
Addressing the defendant, he said: "By placing you on bail, it is vital that you keep out of trouble with the police and do not be tempted to use any of these machines.
"I leave all sentencing options available to myself. I am not tying my hands as to how I will deal with you."
It is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on pavements, footpaths, cycle tracks and cycle lanes on roads.
To be used on public roads they must conform to requirements, including being insured, taxed, and used with relevant safety equipment.
They can be used on private land, with the land-owner's permission.
About 1,300 e-scooters have been made available for hire in Nottingham where a government-approved trial is taking place is taking place.
These are legal on public roads in some areas of the city.
Riders must be aged at least 18 and hold at least a provisional driving licence.
