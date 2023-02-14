Valentine's Day yarn display created in Ruddington
A village is spreading the love on Valentine's Day with a display of heart-warming woollen decorations.
A group made up of about 40 "yarn ninjas" knitted and crocheted the items that have been put on show outside St Peter's church in Ruddington, Notinghamshire.
The group have worked on the display since completing their Christmas effort.
Emma Scott, one of the members, said the response to their work gave them a "very warm feeling".
The love-themed decorations were made by the Nottingham Yarn Ninjas.
Mrs Scott said the group formed during the pandemic and has continued to grow.
"We've all got an interest in craft of some description - some are knitters, crocheters, sewers," she said.
"In lockdown we all chatted online.
"I saw a yarn bomb in Leicestershire and thought 'you know what, ladies? We can do this'."
With the help of some parish council funding the group has created numerous themed displays for the village.
"With Nottingham's history of knitting, particularly Ruddington with the knitting museum, it just made perfect sense," she explained.
"Our displays are for everybody - children, older people - everybody just comments and enjoys it so it's really inclusive for the village.
"Every time that we do it people stop us and thank us, saying we're doing such a nice thing for the village.
"It gives us a very warm feeling."
She said each display was planned well in advance.
"There's never a gap, we started on Easter last night," she said.
"Depending on the size of the display it takes a couple of months."
