Bakersfield violent burglary rumours denied by police
- Published
Police have moved to deny reports of a series of violent burglaries in Nottingham.
Stories of people forcing their way into houses in the Bakersfield area were shared on social media over the weekend, officers said.
But no such offences took place, Nottinghamshire Police said.
However, due to reports of a group of people knocking on doors, along with a garden lock being cut, patrols have been increased in the area.
Police said four men and a woman were reportedly acting suspiciously in Ferndale Road and knocking on doors in Langdale Road to ask for money on Friday evening.
Ch Insp Chris Pearson said: "We have been made aware of a number of concerns about aggravated burglaries occurring in the Bakersfield area where people have forced their way into homes.
"I'd like to reassure residents that no incidents of this nature have been recorded on our systems as being reported to us over recent days.
"We are, however, aware of four other incidents on Friday and have increased patrols in the area as a result.
"If anyone has any concerns I'd urge them to speak to an officer."
Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area at the time has been asked to make contact.
