Disabled man urges Nottingham Shopmobility closure rethink
Council bosses have been urged to rethink cost-cutting plans to end Nottingham's Shopmobility scheme.
The service, based at the Victoria Centre, loans powered wheelchairs and scooters to people visiting the city centre.
Nottingham City Council said the number of users has declined in recent years and it would save £26,000 a year by closing it.
However user Ian O'Keefe said the scheme was vital to disabled people.
Mr O'Keefe, who is diabetic, has arthritis in both knees and limited vision following an operation to remove a brain tumour, said: "Stopping the Shopmobility scheme is a really bad idea and it will have such an effect on disabled people like me.
"It lets me get around town and see things and people. I use it at least once a week.
"For me and other disabled people it means independence. Take it away and and we're robbed of that."
The 52-year-old former soldier from Calverton added: "It's one of those decisions that won't actually save much money but will have a big impact on disabled people.
"They know the cost but not the value.
"If Shopmobility closes, disabled people will stop going into the city.
"I'm sure that's not what the council wants to happen."
The Shopmobility closure is among a number of savings city councillors agreed to plug a £32.2m gap between its income and what it expects to spend in 2023-24.
A city council spokesperson said: : "A combination of factors has led to the proposal to end our provision of the Shopmobility service as we once again aim to set a balanced budget in difficult circumstances.
"Operating hours of the service were reduced during the pandemic from five down to three days a week and since then, the number of users has remained low while costs increase.
"As part of putting this proposal forward we have consulted with users and the Disability Involvement Group.
"We have also been speaking to organisations who might be in a position to run the service, but unfortunately, if nobody steps forward, we are no longer in a position to operate a service that doesn't demonstrate best value to local taxpayers."
