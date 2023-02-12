Mapperley Park bungalow seriously damaged in alleged arson attack
- Published
A bungalow has suffered significant damage in a suspected arson attack in Nottingham.
Emergency services were called to Redcliffe Road, Mapperley Park, shortly after 20.20 GMT on Saturday.
Neighbours had raised the alarm after seeing smoke coming from the property, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said.
The bungalow was empty at the time of the fire and nobody was injured, the force added.
Det Sgt Scott Walker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We have launched an arson investigation following this incident and would now appeal to the public for information."
