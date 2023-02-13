Hyson Green: Jail for man linked to burglaries by fingerprint
- Published
A burglar who targeted four properties has been jailed after police found a fingerprint at one of the crime scenes.
Joel Paris carried out a series of break-ins in Hyson Green, Nottingham, on the morning of 21 September
Forensics linked the 23-year-old, of Radford Road, New Basford, to a garage raid after he left a fingerprint on a wall.
He was jailed for three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
Paris first targeted an address in Brushfield Street, where he broke in through a kitchen window and stole medication.
A few doors away, he entered another home and took cash, bank cards and a rucksack full of school books, which were later found dumped in a nearby garden.
Paris then broke into the garage in nearby Gregory Boulevard and stole a bicycle, before attempting to break into another home in the same street through a window.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary of a dwelling, attempted burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal and burglary of a non-dwelling.
