Giltbrook: Vandals smash axe through car roof
- Published
Two vandals have smashed an axe through the roof of a car before breaking a living room window at a house in a village near Nottingham.
Police were told that two youths damaged the car and house in Robina Drive in Giltbrook just after 18.00 GMT on 25 January.
Detectives believe the pair drove to the area in a white Ford Transit van.
One of the suspects was wearing a light-coloured tracksuit and the other was wearing a dark hoodie.
PC Bailey Stackhouse, who is investigating the incident, said: "This was a horrifying ordeal for the couple living at the address.
"As part of our inquiries we are asking for the public's help and urging anyone with information to call police.
"We'd also particularly like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage around the time of this incident."
