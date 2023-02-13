Prolific Nottingham shoplifter jailed for spate of thefts
A prolific shoplifter who stole from a number of Nottinghamshire stores has been jailed.
Mark Diuk targeted supermarkets in Clifton and Beeston, taking items including cleaning products, coffee and boxes of chocolates.
He stole the items in full view of shoppers and was abusive to staff who approached him.
The 35-year-old was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting four counts of shop theft at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
Diuk, of no fixed abode, was also ordered to pay compensation costs of £258.94.
