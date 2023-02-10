Mansfield: Train passenger attacks staff and enters cab
An investigation has started after a train passenger assaulted three members of staff and gained access to the driver's cab.
British Transport Police said the man was removed from the cab before anyone was placed in danger.
Officers were called to Mansfield railway station in Nottinghamshire at 22:24 GMT on Thursday but when they arrived the suspect had left the train.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) said it was supporting the police investigation.
A spokesperson for the rail operator said: "EMR does not tolerate this type of behaviour."
