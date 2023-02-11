Aircraft enthusiasts mark Vulcan anniversary
- Published
Museum visitors will have a rare opportunity to climb into the cockpit of a Vulcan bomber to mark the 40th anniversary of the aircraft touching down in Nottinghamshire.
The Avro Vulcan XM594 landed on the former wartime runway at Winthorpe in February 1983.
The bomber is on display at the Newark Air Museum, which is allowing special access to it to mark the occasion.
The Vulcan cockpit can be visited on 11 and 12 February.
A museum spokesperson said it expected considerable interest from people hoping to inspect the plane and asked visitors to call in advance to reserve a spot to climb on board.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.