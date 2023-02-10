Man given hospital order after Nottingham Trent University stabbing

Police at Nottingham Trent University
Police were called to Nottingham Trent University's Clifton campus on Monday
A man who tried to kill a university staff member has been given a hospital order.

Ryan Usher, 48, was charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed at Nottingham Trent University's Clifton campus on 31 January 2022.

He was later diagnosed with a psychological disorder and deemed unfit to stand trial.

Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told Mr Usher he would remain at a secure hospital.

Mr Usher was also charged with stalking involving serious alarm/distress, assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon.

Following a fact-finding hearing, a jury found he had committed all four offences.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Rafferty said if Mr Usher had been well enough to be found guilty of the "appalling" acts, he would have been facing "very many years in prison".

He was made the subject of a restriction order, meaning he will not be released unless it is approved by the secretary of state for justice or a tribunal.

