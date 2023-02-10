Prevent review: Imam criticised in anti-terror report denies claims
A religious chief criticised in a damning review of the UK's scheme to prevent terrorism has hit back after being singled out in the report.
The report commissioned by the Home Office suggests the Prevent strategy, which aims to identify potential terrorists, needs "national reform".
Nottingham Imam Dr Musharraf Hussain was among religious leaders alleged to have been "promoting Islamist extremist sentiments", according to the report.
He insists the claims are "untrue".
Dr Hussain, who is leader of the Prevent-funded Karimia Institute in Bobbers Mill, "made statements in 2021 that were sympathetic to the Taliban", the review's findings said.
William Shawcross, a former chairman of the Charity Commission and renowned critic of Islamist political influence in Europe, highlighted in his report that the Imam "referred to militant Islamist groups - whose military wings were proscribed in the UK - as 'so-called 'terrorists' of the legitimate resistance groups'."
Dr Hussain refuted the claims in an interview with BBC Radio Nottingham and insisted he had "been a very staunch opponent of extremism and violent extremism".
He said: "[The report] is absolutely untrue - particularly the things he mentioned about me - I have worked tirelessly against extremism. I have no views of [the] extremist kind - I am somebody who builds trust.
"I have done as much as I can - day and night - campaigning and being vigilant against extremism of every kind and to put me there is a sign of what kind of report this is."
He added: "I have no sympathy [for the Taliban]. I have been given death threats from them and have always condemned their atrocities."
Mr Shawcross claims Dr Hussain's remarks were one of the "most egregious cases" of Prevent-backed religious leaders "validating and associating with Islamist extremists".
Prevent - in practical terms - places public bodies, including schools and the police, under a legal duty to identify people who may turn to extremism, and make interventions before it is too late.
The decision to appoint Mr Shawcross to review the scheme was heavily criticised by campaigners, who claimed he had anti-Islamic views. They launched their own rival review that said Prevent is discriminatory.
Dr Hussain echoed these claims and said he believed the report was "very dangerous", and it had been "spreading fear amongst Muslims".
In the report, Mr Shawcross said Prevent had helped some people disengage from terrorism.
But he added: "All too often those who commit terrorist acts in this country have been previously referred to Prevent."
Following publication of the report, home secretary Suella Braverman said: "This independent review has identified areas where real reform is required.
"This includes a need for Prevent to better understand Islamist ideology, which underpins the predominant terrorist threat facing the UK."
