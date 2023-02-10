Police flush out drugs from toilet u-bend
Published
A bag full of suspected Class A drugs was found dumped down a toilet during a police raid on a house.
Nottinghamshire Police said they carried out a warrant in Grove Street, Balderton, near Newark, after receiving intelligence of suspected drug activity on Thursday.
During the search, officers interrupted a suspect trying to dispose of something down a toilet.
Two men inside the property, aged 19 and 35, were arrested.
Police said a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine was then fished out from the toilet's u-bend.
Cash and several phones were also found during the raid.
The two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.
