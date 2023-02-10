Medieval carvings voted nation's favourite cathedral treasure
Intricate medieval carvings have won a competition to find the country's favourite cathedral treasure.
The Leaves of Southwell, at Southwell Minster, Nottinghamshire, were selected as the number one treasure in the Association of English Cathedrals' (AEC) competition.
More than 4,400 people cast votes to choose their favourite treasures from England and Wales.
The Dean of Southwell said she was bursting with pride.
The carvings of plants, animals and green men are found within Southwell's chapter house.
They are regarded as one of the best examples of 13th Century naturalistic carving in the United Kingdom.
Minster staff said creatures, both real and mythical, could be spotted among the leaves.
The Very Rev Nicola Sullivan said: "Southwell is bursting with pride to hear that the exquisite Leaves have won, amidst the fierce competition from all of England and Wales.
"These extraordinary carvings have given glory to God's beautiful and abundant creation for over seven centuries and still thrill us today."
The AEC's campaign was based upon a book by Janet Gough, which celebrates cathedral treasures.
She said: "The 1290s Leaves of Southwell are a brilliant first choice in the Cathedral Treasures competition - where leaves, animals and human heads are deeply and exuberantly carved on the capitals and elsewhere in the chapter house at Southwell Minster.
"It has been wonderful to see so many people engage with and get passionate about our Cathedral Treasures."
The 50 treasures were shared on social media platforms over 50 days and 10 made it to the final, determined by the number of likes, shares and engagements.
These were then voted upon by the public.
The nave ceiling at Peterborough Cathedral was voted in second place, while the Bakewell Screen at Derby Cathedral was the third placed treasure.
