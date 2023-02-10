National Trust to reopen Worksop home unchanged since the 1920s
A house described as being "caught in time" is to be reopened by the National Trust following a winter clean.
Mr Straw's House, in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, has been closed in recent months but will welcome visitors from 2 March.
The home, in Blyth Grove, was bought in 1923 by grocer Mr Straw and his family threw little away and declined to modernise it for 60 years.
The property is now owned by the National Trust.
A trust spokesperson said the home, containing 30,000 of the family's original possessions, was a unique attraction, a far cry from many of the grand and historical mansions it runs.
