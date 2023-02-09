MP Lee Anderson: New deputy Tory chairman clashes with radio presenter
The new deputy chairman of the Conservative party has clashed with a radio presenter over accusations of dishonesty.
Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was asked by BBC Radio Nottingham presenter Verity Cowley about a video of him setting up a friendly doorstep encounter during the 2019 election campaign.
Mr Anderson, in response, asked the presenter ten times if she had ever told a lie.
BBC Radio Nottingham took the decision to play out the full interview after the MP raised concerns over the editing process.
Mr Anderson was chosen by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to be the party's deputy chairman, a role which traditionally takes a lead in spreading the party's election message during campaigns.
The Ashfield MP made headlines last year for saying people needed to learn how to cook and budget "properly", rather than use food banks.
He argued there was "not this massive use for food banks in this country", and those who knew how to cook and budget could make meals for 30p a day.
Cowley, who presents the drive-time show, spoke to Mr Anderson during a pre-recorded interview on Wednesday.
After speaking about his new position, the interview turned to previous comments he had made about foodbank use.
'You bring them to me'
Mr Anderson said he would challenge the assumption anyone earning £30,000 to £35,000 needed to use a foodbank.
Cowley said: "Even though nurses, firefighters, people who've got jobs are saying 'I need to use this' you don't believe them?"
"No," Mr Anderson said.
"You bring them to me Verity, you get a fireman and a nurse in Ashfield and bring them to me and we'll do it on the show...
"I'd challenge you right now to find me a firefighter or a nurse in Ashfield that's using a foodbank and I'll give you a year to find one.
"If you do find one, we'll work together with that person to find out why they need to use a foodbank...
"Anyone earning over £32,500 in Ashfield using a [food] bank needs to come and see me but as yet, nobody has ever contacted me. They are the facts."
"They say I'm controversial but it's the media that stokes controversy by picking up on these sorts of stories," he said.
'Have you ever told a lie?'
The pre-recorded interview then moves on to the incident in the run-up to the 2019 general election.
In 2019, Mr Anderson, while out with journalist Michael Crick, takes a phone call on the campaign trail.
The MP returns to Crick to say a number of leaflets have arrived at his house.
But a microphone picks up Mr Anderson telling a voter not to tell the film crew he is a friend when they knock on his door.
"There is a worry by some that you might be a bit dishonest," Cowley says in the BBC interview on Wednesday.
"I'm talking about that video that you did where you asked a friend to pose as an anti-Labour swing voter."
Mr Anderson then asks Cowley if she has ever told a lie a number of times.
"I've never asked somebody to pretend to be something they're not just to further my campaign," Cowley adds.
Cowley then says humans tell false truths to protect people.
"So you're a liar, so you're dishonest," Mr Anderson replies.
"We've established you're dishonest and you tell lies.
"Let's talk about that video because three weeks afterwards, I was voted in as the first ever Conservative MP [in Ashfield], beating Labour by 8,000 votes.
"So that's what the people of Ashfield think and that's all that matters to me."
Death penalty advocacy
Elsewhere, The Spectator has published an interview with Mr Anderson in which he expresses support for reintroducing the death penalty arguing "nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed".
He says the death penalty could be acceptable in cases where the perpetrators are clearly identified.
The death penalty for murder in Great Britain was outlawed permanently in 1969, and totally abolished for all crimes in 1998.
The Conservative Party said Mr Anderson's interview had been given before he was appointed to his new role, and his stance on the death penalty was not the view of the government.
But Labour accused Rishi Sunak of not being strong enough to stand up to what it called "Lee Anderson's nonsense".
