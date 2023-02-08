Boy, 15, stabbed by man wearing balaclava

Junction of Ransom Road and Brewsters RoadGoogle
Police have appealed for information

A 15-year-old needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in the street in Nottingham.

Police said the teenager was attacked by an unknown man wearing a balaclava near the junction of Brewsters Road and Ransom Road in St Ann's, at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.

He was treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, the force added.

Officers are checking CCTV footage and have appealed for information.

