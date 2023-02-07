Elkesley: Attempted murder charge after man assaulted
A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was attacked in Nottinghamshire.
Officers were called to a property, in Park Lane in Elkesley, at about 22:00 GMT on Sunday.
Nottinghamshire Police said a man, in his 30s, sustained a serious head injury and remained in a critical condition in hospital.
Robert Booth, 26, of Park Lane, Elkesey, has been charged and is due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday.
