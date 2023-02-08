Deaf Nottingham artist holds British Sign Language-themed exhibition
- Published
A deaf artist is holding an exhibition of work highlighting the role British Sign Language (BSL) has played in her life.
Zoe Milner, 21, from Nottingham was born profoundly deaf and BSL was her first language.
The exhibition - named I Talk With My Hands - will showcase art informed by her experiences.
It is due to take place at the Window Gallery at charity City Arts in Hockley from 9 February until 29 March.
Pride
Ms Milner said: "I feel deaf representation is important and this exhibition gives me an opportunity to raise awareness.
"It is important people understand our perspective. I'd like people to learn what deaf culture looks like."
She said she hoped to inspire the deaf community and other disabled people to express pride in their identity.
Suzannah Bedford, director at City Arts, said: "We are incredibly proud to be able to share Zoe's work with the people of Nottingham.
"The exhibition is presented in our Window Gallery, which gives local people and passers-by access to high-quality art in the street, without the need to set foot inside a gallery."
