Elkesley: Man in critical condition in hospital after assault
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man was attacked, leaving him seriously ill in hospital.
Officers were called to an address in Park Lane, in Elkesley, Nottinghamshire, following a report shortly after 22:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police said the victim, in his 30s, sustained a serious head injury and remained in a critical condition.
A 26-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.
Police said the victim's head injuries were "potentially life-threatening".
"We are working to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after this isolated incident of violence and our investigation is ongoing," the force added.
