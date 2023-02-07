Teen airlifted to Nottingham hospital after motocross crash
- Published
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being airlifted to hospital when he fell off his motorbike at a motocross track.
Matthew was injured while coming round a corner while practising at a track in Grantham, Lincolnshire,
He said: "I remember blacking out and thinking 'this isn't going to be good'."
The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance said he continues to have physiotherapy on his leg.
Matthew said: "I came out of a corner, and the way my suspension reacted to the bumps caused me to twist my throttle.
"I was going flat out.
"I was vertical in the air with the bike. The next thing I remember was being on the floor with two people running towards me."
Matthew was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham, following the incident in May, with a fractured left wrist and femur.
After spending two to three weeks in QMC, he was transferred to the Doncaster Royal Infirmary for five days and then sent home.
He said his ankle was still painful when he walks but he hopes to return to motocross as soon as he can.
"I love the thrill of it," he said.
"I've wanted a motorbike since I was little."
The clinical liaison officer for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, Justine Alexander, said: "It's lovely to see Matthew out and about after the incident, and I'm sure he will be back on his bike in no time."
