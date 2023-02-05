Third charge over stabbing outside Nottingham College

Nottingham College
Officers were called to the scene at about 11:30 GMT on Thursday and students were sent home

A third person has been charged after a stabbing outside a college.

A 16-year-old boy and two other men were taken to hospital after a fracas outside Nottingham College on Canal Street on Thursday.

Another 16-year-old boy will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday after being charged with affray.

A man, 18, and a 17-year-old boy came before the same court on Saturday after being charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.

