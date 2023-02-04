Two charged over stabbing outside Nottingham College
- Published
A man and a teenager have been charged after a stabbing outside a college.
A 16-year-old boy was injured outside Nottingham College on Canal Street in the city on Thursday.
He was taken to Queen's Medical Centre with a knife wound and has since been discharged, Nottinghamshire Police said.
An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.
A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray remains in custody, police said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.