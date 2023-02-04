Two charged over stabbing outside Nottingham College

Officers were called to the scene at about 11:30 GMT on Thursday and students were sent home

A man and a teenager have been charged after a stabbing outside a college.

A 16-year-old boy was injured outside Nottingham College on Canal Street in the city on Thursday.

He was taken to Queen's Medical Centre with a knife wound and has since been discharged, Nottinghamshire Police said.

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray remains in custody, police said.

