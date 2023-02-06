Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted.
Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears.
A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022 there had been 54 breaches of tenancy, the council said.
The authority said the tenant agreed to leave the property by 2 February.
It said it will continue to help the tenant to find accommodation.
Among the breaches of the tenancy included anti-social behaviour as well as failing to take care of the condition of the garden and property in Oak Tree Lane.
The judge at Mansfield County Court made the possession order and accepted an associated undertaking from the tenant on 6 December.
Councillor Marion Bradshaw at Mansfield District Council said: "This tenant caused months and months of misery for their neighbours and fellow residents.
"We will continue to support the tenant to find suitable accommodation through the homeless prevention strategy."
