Eddie the Eagle to attend Kirkby-in-Ashfield leisure centre party
Britain's best known ski-jumper Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards will attend an opening party for a new leisure centre.
The star will be in attendance to celebrate the opening of the new £15.5m Kirkby Leisure Centre in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
Ashfield District Council's official opening party in September - a month after the centre opened to the public - was cancelled after the Queen's death.
Edwards will be at the rescheduled two-day event next month.
The new leisure hub, off Hodgkinson Road, replaced the former Festival Hall, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Eddie "The Eagle" was the first competitor in 60 years to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping in 1988 - finishing last.
He went on to hold the British ski jumping record between 1988 and 2001, and a film about his life was released in 2016.
The event will now take place on 11 and 12 March and local Paralympian, Mansfield-born Ollie Hynd, and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Ola Jordan, will be in attendance.
