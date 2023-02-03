Nottingham's Light Night returns for 15th year
A festival of light is returning to Nottingham for its 15th year.
Nottingham Light Night features more than 30 immersive and interactive light-based installations placed across the city.
Highlights this year include a series of walk-through rings in Old Market Square and a bubble-themed display in Sneinton Market Square.
The two-day, after-dark event, organised by Nottingham City Council, is due to start on Friday evening.
Other highlights include a lantern parade on Saturday, neon dogs in Hounds Gate and an installation paying homage to pollinating insects in Carrington Street.
