Flood-prone Nottinghamshire village homes fitted with protection
- Published
Protection measures are being installed at homes in a village at risk of flooding.
A £293,000 Environment Agency scheme will protect 21 homes in Trowell, Nottinghamshire, from rising waters.
The agency said the village had been flooded four times in the last 15 years, when a brook had broken its banks causing damage to properties.
Residents said they were delighted with the scheme, which they said would give them peace of mind.
Measures include fitting flood doors and barriers, non-return valves, self-closing air bricks and pumps, which help to reduce the risk of water entering people's homes.
The work will run until the start of March and has been paid for by Environment Agency and Trent Regional Flood and Coastal Committee, with support from Nottinghamshire County Council.
'Over the moon'
Environment Agency area flood risk manager Dave Turnbull said: "With our changing climate, we are unable to eliminate the risk of all flooding but we can help communities become more resilient to it.
"We hope the measures will help to give the community some reassurance by ensuring a flood does less damage and life can get back to normal much quicker."
Carole Bulloch, who lives in Trowell, said: "We are over the moon to have been offered property flood resilience measures on our house.
"Now that they are installed, we feel we have greater peace of mind that, should the rain come, we are more resilient to it.
"We are extremely grateful."
County council cabinet member for transport and environment Neil Clarke added: "We know flooding devastates communities, and that is why we are committed to working to deliver solutions, both big and small, to protect residents and their homes."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.