Contactless points installed in Nottingham for homeless donations
- Published
Contactless donation points are being installed across Nottingham as a way of giving money to help the homeless.
The Nottingham Street Aid initiative is being rolled out over the weekend with the first contactless points being put in place at the Victoria Centre and Theatre Royal.
The charity Shelter said there were roughly 1,600 people registered as homeless in the city.
Those behind the scheme said "every penny" would go towards those in need.
Nottingham City Council said homelessness was on the rise, largely due to the cost-of-living crisis which followed the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 15 local charities that provide help to homeless people across Nottingham have come together to launch the initiative.
Dr Paul Scotting, from Street Support Nottingham, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We know there is enormous public goodwill, but people often don't know how to help.
"Nottingham Street Aid provides an easy means to donate to a fund, where people can be confident that every penny they donate will be spent directly on someone who is homeless."
Councillor Neghat Khan, from Nottingham City Council, said: "Sadly as the cost-of-living crisis bites, homelessness is on the rise.
"Thankfully there is a great support network in Nottingham to help but it needs extra funding.
"We support this scheme because it helps to make donating easier and gives people the confidence that the money they give will be used to help someone who is homeless."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.