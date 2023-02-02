Nottingham College: Three arrested after stabbing
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a stabbing outside a city centre college.
Nottinghamshire Police said a male sustained a single stab wound following an altercation involving a "small group of youths" outside Nottingham College in Canal Street.
His injuries are not thought to be life-altering or life-threatening.
Students were told to stay inside the building after the stabbing at about 11:30 GMT on Thursday, but they have now been asked to go home.
Three males, 16, 17 and 18, are being held on suspicion of affray.
Two other males were also taken to hospital with minor injuries, police added.
A college spokesperson said it would be providing officers with access to CCTV footage as required.
They added the building remained open and some staff members continued to work inside.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.