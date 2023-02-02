Nottingham: Man who stabbed rival gang in large street fight jailed

Michael Nxusani has been sentenced to six years in prison for the "extremely violent" attack on two men
By Sonia Kataria
A man who stabbed two men during a large street fight between rival gangs has been jailed for six years.

Police were called to the brawl in Lower Parliament Street, in Nottingham, at about 03:30 GMT on 5 December 2021.

Nottinghamshire Police said Michael Nxusani stabbed one man five times in his legs and buttocks and the other twice in the leg.

The 19-year-old was convicted of two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Nxusani, of Grassington Road, in Nottingham, was also sentenced for possession of a knife in a public place.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, he was also ordered to serve a further three years on licence when he is released from prison.

'Delivered the blows'

Det Con Emma Lamb said it was an "extremely violent" attack.

"It was a large altercation involving a number of people and was a very confusing situation," she said.

"Thanks to excellent CCTV coverage in the area we were able to identify Nxusani as the individual who delivered the blows with a knife."

Four other people, who admitted violent disorder last July, are awaiting sentencing, while a 23-year-old man is due to stand trial in April for the same offence.

