Nottingham: Man who stabbed rival gang in large street fight jailed
- Published
A man who stabbed two men during a large street fight between rival gangs has been jailed for six years.
Police were called to the brawl in Lower Parliament Street, in Nottingham, at about 03:30 GMT on 5 December 2021.
Nottinghamshire Police said Michael Nxusani stabbed one man five times in his legs and buttocks and the other twice in the leg.
The 19-year-old was convicted of two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Nxusani, of Grassington Road, in Nottingham, was also sentenced for possession of a knife in a public place.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, he was also ordered to serve a further three years on licence when he is released from prison.
'Delivered the blows'
Det Con Emma Lamb said it was an "extremely violent" attack.
"It was a large altercation involving a number of people and was a very confusing situation," she said.
"Thanks to excellent CCTV coverage in the area we were able to identify Nxusani as the individual who delivered the blows with a knife."
Four other people, who admitted violent disorder last July, are awaiting sentencing, while a 23-year-old man is due to stand trial in April for the same offence.
