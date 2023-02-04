Man with blood cancer to cycle from London to Paris
- Published
A man with blood cancer is due to take on a 478km (300 mile) challenge to cycle from London to Paris to raise funds for a leukaemia charity.
Hugh McClintock, 76, from West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire, was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) in 2017.
Together with his wife Diana, 74, said he will be raising money for the charity Cure Leukaemia.
The charity has been asked for a comment.
Mr McClintock said he first realised something might be wrong when he returned from a walking holiday and he had a reddening of his legs which he initially thought was from his walking boots.
He was diagnosed with Stage 1 CLL, before the cancer progressed to Stage 2 in March 2022 - for which he has been receiving treatment for ever since.
He is being treated at Nottingham City Hospital at one of Cure Leukaemia's Trials Acceleration Programme (TAP) Centres.
'A great feeling'
The challenge is due to take place between 8-12 June, when the couple are joining over 150 other cyclists.
He said: "I am sure it will be a great experience for us both.
"The sight of Paris and cycling up to the Eiffel Tower as part of a team will be tremendous and a great feeling.
"I am a regular cyclist and have been for many years.
"Since retiring 16 years ago, I use my bike most days.
"I regard keeping up cycling as very important for my physical health and that is all part of managing my treatment, in addition to my medication."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.