Midwife to meet bosses of failing Nottingham maternity service
- Published
A midwife who is leading an independent review of failings at a city's NHS maternity units is due to meet with hospital bosses.
Donna Ockenden is examining how dozens of babies died or were injured at the Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) trust.
She is due to feed back her initial findings to the trust at a formal meeting later.
NUH has previously said it welcomed the review.
Ms Ockenden previously led an inquiry into the UK's biggest maternity scandal at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.
She is due to meet with the chief executive of NUH, Anthony May, and other members of the NUH executive team.
'More must be done'
Speaking ahead of the meeting, she said: "The commitment I want to give to the women and families of Nottingham is that real learning, real improvement in maternity safety will happen throughout the life of this review.
"It won't be a case of waiting until the end and then presenting the trust with a huge amount of learning that they then have to start putting in place.
"Today's meeting with the trust is at executive level. Along with colleagues from NHS England, I'll be meeting with the chief executive and some of his colleagues to talk about how we will ensure that learning reaches the trust on a regular basis and in a timely way so families can be assured that the maternity improvement plan is including learning from our review."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in the House of Commons that more must be done to improve maternity care, after hearing from an MP about a baby who died at the trust.
Mr Sunak expressed condolences and said: "We want to make sure that the NHS is the best and safest place in the world to give birth, and the NHS has taken steps to improve.
"But... more must be done."
He outlined the steps being taken in Nottingham and nationally, saying: "But my honourable friend is absolutely right, when situations like this do arise, transparency is paramount so we can seek answers and make improvements."
The latest figures suggest 949 families have contacted the review, while the total number of staff stands at 411.
When the review launched, in September 2022, Ms Ockenden said she expected it would take about 18 months.
In December 2020, the trust's maternity services were rated inadequate with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) finding "several serious concerns".
NUH has been approached for a comment.
- Families seeking to contact the inquiry team can email nottsreview@donnaockenden.com
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.