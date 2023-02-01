Nottinghamshire parents '100% supportive' of teachers in strikes
Teachers in England and Wales have begun strike action as part of a dispute over pay.
As a result, thousands of schools have been affected, including Lady Bay Primary School in Nottinghamshire.
In the first of seven scheduled days of industrial action, the school, in West Bridgford, has been forced to partially close on Wednesday.
It said it had managed to keep 10 out of 14 classes open for pupils.
Parents at the school told the BBC they were behind the teachers taking part in the first national strikes since 2016.
'They work really hard'
Alex West, 40, said: "If the teachers feel they need to go on strike, then that's something we should support.
"They do a really hard job and they work really hard, so it's only fair they are looked after accordingly and paid well for what they do."
'They need recognition'
Denise Pitt, 44, who has one child attending school and another learning from home, said: "I do agree with the teachers striking.
"They do need that recognition and it's about time they did."
'Undervalued, underpaid and under-resourced'
Cassie Weston said she was "100% supportive" of the walk-out.
"One day of the children missing school is worth improving the rest of their education," the 38-year-old said.
"Teachers are undervalued, underpaid and under-resourced."
'It's quite difficult'
Alistair Johnson said he was able to look after one child at home, while the other went to school.
"I can't see why some children are in and some aren't," the 47-year-old said. "Obviously some teachers are striking and some aren't.
"I'm off work so I am able to look after them, but for some parents I'd imagine it's quite difficult."
'I think it's right'
Charlotte Edson, 36, said: "I support it because I think it's right. They should get what they deserve."
Nick Raine, senior regional officer for the National Education Union (NEU) in the East Midlands, added: "Our members are taking a stand today for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise, because the profession cannot go on like this. Parents know the consequences of persistent underfunding, both for their school or college and for their child.
"This strike should not be necessary, and we regret the disruption caused to parents and pupils. But our aims are in the interests of everyone in the education community."
What has the government said about the strikes?
In a statement, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said it was "hugely disappointing" that the NEU was continuing with strike action.
"These strikes will have a significant impact on children's education, especially following the disruption of the past two years, and are creating huge uncertainly for parents," she said.
However, Schools Minister Nick Gibb later said he expected the "majority" of schools to be open in some capacity.
