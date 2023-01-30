Rise Park: Police appeal after serious sexual assault on girl
Police have appealed for information after a serious sexual assault on a girl in Nottingham.
The attack took place at about 20:00 GMT in an alleyway off Bestwood Park Drive, close to the junction with Brownlow Drive, in Rise Park on Sunday.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim and her family were being supported by officers.
There is heightened police activity in the area while investigations continue, the force added.
Nottinghamshire Police said incidents of this nature were "extremely rare".
Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time has been asked to contact the force, which has warned the public to "remain vigilant in the area".
