Arrests after burglars target home of man who died
- Published
Two people have been arrested after burglars targeted the house of a man who had just died.
Emergency services were called to the property in Goodacre Street, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on Friday following reports of a sudden death.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers returned the next day to find the house had been broken into overnight - between 23:30 on Friday and 10:00 GMT on Saturday - with jewellery taken.
A 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.