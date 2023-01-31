Lewis Capaldi tests Tourette's device before Nottingham gig
- Published
Lewis Capaldi invited a team of university researchers to a gig after testing a device aimed at reducing tics in those with Tourette's syndrome.
The Scottish singer, who recently went public about being diagnosed with Tourette's, was in Nottingham on Friday as part of his ongoing tour.
The University of Nottingham has developed the Neupulse device, which sits on the wrist like a watch.
It said the results for Capaldi were "remarkable".
The smartwatch-like device aims to reduce tics by intercepting signals to the brain.
In 2022, it was tested in a clinical trial involving more than 100 people.
The university said Capaldi had read about the device and his manager had contacted the university to say he was keen to try it out.
Prof Stephen Jackson, who has led the research, said: "The results were remarkable - Lewis stated that the stimulation made him feel calmer and the device clearly suppressed the head and shoulder tics which can be quite painful for him."
The device is being developed by a company connected to the university to help people worldwide with Tourette's syndrome and tic disorders.
Prof Jackson said the device was still early in its development but had the potential to improve lives dramatically.
Singer-songwriter Capaldi, famous for hits such as Forget Me and Someone You Loved, recently mentioned on stage that he had Tourette's.
He said: "I have Tourette's, I've always had it, apparently.
"I do the shoulder twitch quite a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, 'why is he twitching?', which is fine. Curiosity is fine."
The university added Capaldi was impressed by the effects of Neupulse and was eager to try it out again in the future.
Prof Jackson said: "He was also very kind to the research team, taking the time for selfies and photographs with the team.
"He also very generously invited the whole team to his Friday night concert in Nottingham."
Capaldi performed at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham as part of his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour.
