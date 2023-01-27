Wynter Andrews: NHS trust fined £800k over baby's neglect death
An NHS trust has been fined £800,000 after admitting failings in the care of a baby who died after 23 minutes.
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) pleaded guilty over the care of Wynter Andrews, who died after being born in 2019 at the Queen's Medical Centre.
The fine is the largest ever handed out to an NHS trust.
Nottingham Magistrates' Court heard the trust's failures were "more than sufficient" to cause harm to Wynter and her mother Sarah.
However, District Judge Leong said she was "acutely aware" the fine would be paid for by funding that would usually be used for patient care.
Wynter died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy - a loss of oxygen flow to the brain - which could have been prevented had staff delivered her earlier.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) brought the charges after the trust's mistakes meant Wynter and Sarah Andrews did not receive safe care and treatment in its maternity services.
